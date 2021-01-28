Global Curtain Walls Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2025

Curtain Walls Market- Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

The global curtain walls market size in 2018 was valued USD 45 billion and is predicted to grow at a 9.2% CAGR between 2019- 2025, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis.

ALSO READ : https://sites.google.com/site/constructionmarketreports/curtain-walls-market–upcoming-trends-growth-drivers-and-challenges-forecast-to-2025

Curtain walls are designed and constructed to prevent water and air infiltration and also safeguard the building from the impacts of the wind and forces for earthquakes or other vibrations on a structure.

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/shard/s673/sh/e8036162-2282-f14f-e69a-adcdddc80aee/5376debe7bd0158d8e08754b20916e4b

Various factors are propelling the global curtain walls market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such factors include strict environment regulations, need for energy-efficient façade systems, an upward trend in the building and construction industry, growing construction activities, rising population, and changing lifestyles. Additional factors fuelling market growth comprise rapid urbanization, and the need for façade systems in the residential construction sector.

On the contrary, rising and unstable costs of metals, coupled with the on-going COVID-19 impact, are adding to the global curtain walls market growth over the forecast period.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-under-vehicle-surveillance-market-expected-to-garner-a-cagr-of-13-covid-19-analysis-share-statistics-growth-revenue-future-scope-challenges-demand-outlook-and-regional-forecast-2021-01-20

Market Segmentation

The MRFR report highlights an inclusive segmental analysis of the global curtain walls market based on end use, system, and construction type.

By construction type, the global curtain walls market is segmented into refurbishment and new construction. Of these, the new construction segment will lead the market over the forecast period. Its preferred modern architecture is adding to the growth of the segment.

By system, the global curtain walls market is segmented into semi-unitized, stick-built, and unitized. Of these, the unitized system segment will dominate the market over the forecast period. Its alluring features such as minimal installation time, efficient water and air filtration, and enhanced quality control are adding to the growth of the segment.

By end use, the global curtain walls market is segmented into commercial and residential. The commercial end use segment is again segmented into office spaces, educational centers, shopping malls and centers, healthcare, hospitality, and others. Of these, the commercial segment will have a major share in the market over the forecast period. Extensive applications of curtain walls in office spaces, educational centers, shopping malls, healthcare, and hospitality are adding to the growth of the segment.

Regional Analysis

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-automotive-fuel-cell-market-calculated-to-grow-at-an-impressive-rate-of-15-2021-favorable-government-initiatives-anticipated-to-drive-the-global-automotive-fuel-cell-market-2021-01-20

Based on the region, the global curtain walls market report covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, & the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Of these, the APAC region is predicted to spearhead the market over the forecast period. The wide availability of low-cost labor & land, rise in global FDI (foreign direct investment), growing building and construction industries and infrastructure, and booming industrial sector are adding to the global curtain walls market growth in the region. Besides, the region is a hub of foreign investments, development of several suburbs, rapid urbanization, and high investments in infrastructure and construction in India & China are also adding market growth.

The global curtain walls market in North America is predicted to have healthy growth over the forecast period. The growing need and demand for aesthetic appeal among infrastructure is adding to the global curtain walls market growth in the region.

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/operating-room-management-market-2017-2025-growth-opportunities-applications-driver-trends-forecasts-2021-01-19

The global curtain walls market in Europe is predicted to have sound growth over the forecast period.

The global curtain walls market in the MEA is predicted to have steady growth over the forecast period. Increased consumer expenditure, coupled with the growing demand for low-cost & compact infrastructure, is adding to the global curtain walls market growth in the region.

Key Players

Eminent contenders profiled in the global curtain walls market report include Reynaers (Belgium), Ponzio (Italy), Kalwall (US), HUECK System GmbH & Co. (Germany), GUTMANN AG (UAE), HansenGroup (Denmark), EFCO CORPORATION (US), Heroal (Germany), Aluplex (India), Alumil (Greece), AVIC SANXIN CO., LTD (China), and GUARDIAN GLASS LLC (US), among others.

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/