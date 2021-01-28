Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast forecast 2015-2025

Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market- Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges – Forecast to 2025

2025

The growing construction and infrastructure sector at a significant growth rate across the globe due to evolving market trends such as shifting standard of living among consumers, increased consumer preference for energy-efficient solutions in the construction,

and the procurement of innovative wall insulation techniques is also supporting the demand for EIFS in the global market. Manufacturers, retailers, distributors, and suppliers are now focusing on different grades of insulation materials for EIFS, such as expanded styrene, mineral wool, and other materials used according to the requirement.

The introduction of polymer-based EIFS and polymer-modified EIFS is expected to drive the demand for exterior insulation and finish system in the global market as these types of EIFS to have qualities that ensure durability and cost-effectiveness.

Europe is expected to register the largest share in the exterior insulation and finish system market during the forecast period: MRFR

Based on region, the exterior insulation and finish system market has been segmented into Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, Europe dominated the market in terms of growth rate primarily due to the growth in the residential and non-residential construction industry in the region. Besides, In the Middle East & Africa, the construction industry is rapidly growing due to the growing population and economic development, which is boosting the growth of the exterior insulation and finish system market.

Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market was valued at USD 55.41 Billion in 2018 and is expected to witness 12.34% CAGR during the forecast period.

The polymer-based EIFS is expected to occupy the larger share of the global exterior insulation and finish system market: MRFR

By type, the global exterior insulation and finish system market has been segmented into polymer-based and polymer-modified. The polymer-based segment is expected to register the higher growth rate in the global market during the forecast period, owing to various advantages of insulation index, including easy raw material procurement.

The expanded polystyrene segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global exterior insulation and finish system market: MRFR

Based on insulation material, the global exterior insulation and finish system market is segmented into EPS (expanded polystyrene), MW (Mineral Wool), and others. The expanded polystyrene segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period owing to the characteristics such as high thermal insulation and cost-effectiveness.

The insulation board segment among the components is expected to dominate in terms of growth rate the global exterior insulation and finish system market: MRFR

By component, the global exterior insulation and finish system market is segmented into adessives, insulation board, base coat, reinforcement, and finish coat. The insulation board segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The need for EIFS is growing across the globe owing to the rapid increase in population, which is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, the growing concerns of regularity authorities across the world on waste produced from non-eco-friendly material is expected to create opportunities for the market players and is expected to fuel the growth of the insulation board segment in the global exterior insulation and finish system market during the forecast period.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global exterior insulation and finish system market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global exterior insulation and finish system market by type, insulation material, component, and region.

By Type

PB (Polymer Based)

PM (Polymer Modified)

By Insulation Material

EPS (Expanded polystyrene)

MW (Mineral wool)

Others

By Component

Adhesive

Insulation board

Base coat

Reinforcement

Finish coat

By Region

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players

The Prominent Players in the Global Exterior Insulation and Finish System Market include BASF (Germany), Wacker Chemie AG (Germany), Saint-Gobain (France), Owen Corning (US), Dryvit Systems Inc. (US), Sto SE & Co KGaA (Germany), Master Wall, Inc. (US), Rmax (US) and Parex USA, Inc. (US). Other companies include Durock Alfacinf international (Canada), Durabond Products Limited (Canada), Omega Products International (US), Adex Systems (Canada), and Terraco Group (UK).

