Water Treatment Biocides Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global water treatment biocides market would reach value of USD 5.74 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of biocides for treatment of water to control microbial growth. The rising need to increase effectiveness of water treatment plants has driven the use of biocides for water treatment. Increasing hygiene requirements for public facilities such as swimming pools have increased the adoption of biocides for water treatment. Growing awareness regarding health and hygiene are the key factors driving the demand for water treatment biocides. Moreover, rising requirement for clean and safe drinking water led by scarcity of freshwater resources is boosting the implementation of biocides for treating the water. The necessity of removing waterborne pathogens from drinking water, which affect the health of population, is driving the demand for water treatment biocides. Non-oxidizing biocides are increasingly utilized by pulp & paper and oil & gas industries for water treatment. High-performance non-oxidizing biocides are increasingly utilized to control the microbiological activity in a wide range of industrial processes, water treatment activities, disinfection, commercial cleaning, and environmental hygiene activities.
The oil & gas segment held the largest market share of 29.0% in 2019. Companies in the oil & gas industry increasingly use water treatment biocides in order to meet the rising global energy demand, which is driving the segment.
The Water Treatment Biocides market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/450
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Veolia
- Ecolab DuPont
- SUEZ
- Sigura
- Solenis
- Kemira
- BWA WATER ADDITIVES
- Albemarle Corporation
- Nouryon
Water Treatment Biocides Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Water Treatment Biocides market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Check Our [email protected]https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/450
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Non-oxidizing Biocides
- Oxidizing Biocides
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Oil & Gas
- Mining
- Municipal Water Treatment
- Pulp & Paper
- Swimming Pools
- Power Plants
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-biocides-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Water Treatment Biocides Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Water Treatment Biocides Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Water Treatment Biocides Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Water Treatment Biocides Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Water Treatment Biocides Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Water Treatment Biocides Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Water Treatment Biocides Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Water Treatment Biocides Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Water Treatment Biocides Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Click to access the Complete Water Treatment Biocides Market Report Table of Content: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/water-treatment-biocides-market
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Explore our related report from different Publications:
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Share
Neurostimulation Devices Market Trends
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Growth
Sodium Dichromate Market Analysis
Industrial Microbiology Market Business Opportunities
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Key Players
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Demand
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Competitive Landscape
Soldier System Market Segments
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Overview
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Statistics
Mobile Robot Market Development Strategy
Forensic Technology Market Future Growth
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Research Methodology
Solid Waste Management Market Drivers
Prenatal Testing Market ManufacturersQ
Digital Biomarkers Market Revenue
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]