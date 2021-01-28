Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Forecast, Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market is projected to reach USD 4.84 billion in 2027. The main factors that are expected to strengthen high growth potential for POC MDx products are continuing research and development to miniaturize tests with molecular diagnostics that enable increased patient testing with higher precision and lower turnaround times.
POC MDx research is used in the majority of consumer incomes for infectious diseases due to the existence of several big business companies with a wide product selection.
The Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Bayer Healthcare
- Roche Diagnostics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Danaher Corporation
- BioMerieux, Dako
- Abaxis Inc.
- OraSure Technologies Inc.
- Nipro Diagnostics
- among others.
Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- PCR-based
- Genetic Sequencing-based
- Hybridization-based
- Microarray-based
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Infectious Diseases
- Oncology
- Hematology
- Prenatal Testing
- Endocrinology
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Molecular Diagnostics Point of Care Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
