Companion Diagnostics Market Forecast, Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Companion Diagnostics Market is forecasted to reach USD 9.72 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Companion diagnostics are procedures or examinations that include knowledge necessary for the secure and prosperous usage of a medical drug in question. It enables the recognition of the possibility of an individual benefiting from a pharmaceutical drug or having adverse effects. It assists in assessing the patient reaction to a procedure so that medication may be modified to improve health and effectiveness. Increasing emphasis on personalized medicine should pave the way for companion diagnostics because it forms an integral part of personalized medicine. Owing to increased identification, care, and surveillance of a variety of illnesses, biomarkers and companion diagnostics have seen strong demand. Such diagnostic assessments increase the product development cycle by rising and growing the research and development costs and raising the approval rates of the drug. Furthermore, the increasing growth in the prevalence of numerous tumors, respiratory ailments, infectious diseases, and neurological disorders across the globe is anticipated to boost potential demand for companion diagnostic tests. Nevertheless, high costs of associated diagnostic tests, combined with a shortage of reimbursement policies in certain countries, are likely to hinder market development over the forecasted era.
The skin cancer disease indication expected to grow with a CAGR of 18.1% in the forecasted period attributable to the increasing skin cancer incidence due to medication side effects and prolonged sensitivity to toxic sun rays are helping doctors to manage patients with skin cancer.
The Companion Diagnostics market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Agilent Technologies
- Foundation Medicine
- Myriad Genetic Laboratories
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Johnson & Johnson
- Arup Laboratories
- Abbott, MolecularMD
- BioMérieux
- Illumina
- among others.
Companion Diagnostics Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Immunohistochemistry
- In Situ Hybridization
- Polymerase Chain Reaction
- Genetic Sequencing
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Laboratories
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Companion Diagnostics Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Companion Diagnostics Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Companion Diagnostics Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Companion Diagnostics Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Companion Diagnostics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Companion Diagnostics Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Companion Diagnostics Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Companion Diagnostics Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
