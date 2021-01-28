Microfluidics Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

The global Microfluidics Market is expected to reach USD 29.43 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of Microfluidics to enhance healthcare, enabling early identification of pathogens, expanded flexibility, and simple tracking to target underserved and remote communities would fuel demand development for the Microfluidics market.
The demand for polymer related microfluidics is projected to witness healthy development over the forecast timeline. The industry boosting aspect would be the wide variety of applications of polymer-based Microfluidics in the area of tissue engineering, medicine, and biology.
The Microfluidics market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- Fluidigm Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Abbott Laboratories Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Micronit Micro Technologies B.V.
- Life Technologies Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Illumina Inc.
- PerkinElmer Inc
- among others.
Microfluidics Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Microfluidics market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Medical
- Non-Medical
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Lab-on-a-chip
- Organs-on-chips
- Continuous flow microfluidics
- Optofluidics and Microfluidics
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Microfluidics Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Microfluidics Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Microfluidics Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Microfluidics Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Microfluidics Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Microfluidics Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Microfluidics Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Microfluidics Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Microfluidics Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
