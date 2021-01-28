Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2027

According to the current analysis of Emergen research, the global Follicular lymphoma treatment market was valued at USD 2.08 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3.73 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%. The global follicular lymphoma treatment market is growing with a lucrative CAGR owing to the growing demand for therapy, increasing innovation in newer drug development, favorable government financial support, and assistance for research and development focusing on treatment. Follicular lymphoma treatment has high demand; therefore, research centers and market players are investing a substantial amount in R&D. Furthermore, various treatment options for FL are mainly on the severity of symptoms associated with it. On the basis of various studies, there have been incidences where patients managed with an active surveillance approach have survival outcomes identical to those who receive early treatment. According to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, in 2019, about 82,310 new cases of lymphoma and 8,110 & 74,200 cases of Hodgkin & Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL), respectively, are were diagnosed in the U.S. Additionally, out of 30 NHL subtypes, follicular lymphoma contributes around 20 to 30% of the cases making it the most common form. In the western world, the number is equal to 20% of all lymphomas. Considering the new therapies that are coming up to combat the disease, Monoclonal antibodies can act more directly than chemotherapy agents. It is another active area of research across the globe.
The North America follicular lymphoma treatment market is anticipated to dominate the global market. The growth is attributed to the rising demand for first-line therapy, high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement in countries such as the U.S and Canada.
The Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- AbbVie, Inc.
- Celgene, Bayer AG
- Bristol Myers Squibb and Company
- Epizyme Inc.
- F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG.
Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Follicular Lymphoma Treatment market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- Hospitals
- Oncology Centers
- Ambulatory Care Centers
- Academic Research Institutes
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
