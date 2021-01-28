mHealth Market Forecast, Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global mHealth Market is forecasted to be worth USD 361.67 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The mHealth market has experienced an increase in demand in the past couple of years, due to the surge in the prevalence of smartphones and the advent of advanced technologies in the medical industry. Digital health has emerged as a triumphant venture, attracting several organizations and industries from outside the healthcare domain.
- In September 2020, The University of California and eight other digital health companies will receive approximately USD 23 million in federal funding. The funding is for the development of mHealth and telehealth platforms that address the SARS-COV-2 pandemic.
The mHealth market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
- mQure
- AT&T
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
- Omron Healthcare Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Corporation
- Bayer Healthcare
- Philips Healthcare
- Cardionet Inc.
- LifeWatch AG
- among others.
mHealth Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the mHealth market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
In market segmentation by types of, the report covers-
- Mobile Apps
- Wearable Devices
In market segmentation by applications of the, the report covers the following uses-
- ducation and Awareness
- Disease and Epidemic Outbreak Tracking
- Communication and Training
- Diagnostics and Treatment
- Remote Data Collection
- Remote Monitoring
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. mHealth Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. mHealth Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. mHealth Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. mHealth Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. mHealth Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. mHealth Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. mHealth Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. mHealth Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. mHealth Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
