Autonomous Vehicle Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 724.36 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may well be a significant autonomous cars market growth driver. They assist in reducing the pressure on the propulsion by avoiding distractions. These things are mainly equipped with computing and other similar unique features. Additionally, the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies in mapping, cameras, processors, software sensors and algorithms are resulting in the betterment of the applicability of ADAS in every vehicle. Aside from that, automotive manufacturers are using ADAS in vehicles to reduce the speed of road accidents, further on improve the protection of pedestrians, occupants, and vehicles. However, highly advanced technological systems can often cause failures and malfunctions. This factor may hamper market growth.
The key factors hindering the expansion of the autonomous cars market is cybersecurity and the safety precautions surrounding it. Although the self-driving car market has enormous growth potential, many purchasers don’t seem to be quite able to deliver the keys because of the threat of hackers as they’re tend to take control of data during various situations as well as set destinations that is likely to threaten the privacy of passengers. The idea about hackers taking control of the vehicles during various situations is more concerning. as an example, the first case of an autonomous car killing a pedestrian was reported in Arizona (USA) in 2018. Chinese researchers in 2017 revealed vulnerabilities in Tesla Model X, when researchers hacked the vehicle via Wi-Fi and cellular connections using software that was sent to the car’s application in a series of circuitous computer exploits.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Honda Motor Corporation, , Daimler AG (Mercedes Benz), Ford Motor Company, BMW AG, General Motors, Audi AG, Nissan Motor Company, Tesla and Toyota Motor Corporation among others.
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Camera
- LiDAR
- Radar
- Ultrasonic Sensor
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Civil
- Robo Taxi
- Ride hail and share
- Self-driving bus
- Self-driving truck
Fuel Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Autonomous Vehicle Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Autonomous Vehicle Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Autonomous Vehicle Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Autonomous Vehicle Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Autonomous Vehicle Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Autonomous Vehicle Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Autonomous Vehicle Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Autonomous Vehicle Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Autonomous Vehicle Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
