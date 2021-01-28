Autonomous Vehicle Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Autonomous Vehicle Market is projected to reach USD 724.36 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. The emergence of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) may well be a significant autonomous cars market growth driver. They assist in reducing the pressure on the propulsion by avoiding distractions. These things are mainly equipped with computing and other similar unique features. Additionally, the growing adoption of cutting-edge technologies in mapping, cameras, processors, software sensors and algorithms are resulting in the betterment of the applicability of ADAS in every vehicle. Aside from that, automotive manufacturers are using ADAS in vehicles to reduce the speed of road accidents, further on improve the protection of pedestrians, occupants, and vehicles. However, highly advanced technological systems can often cause failures and malfunctions. This factor may hamper market growth.

The key factors hindering the expansion of the autonomous cars market is cybersecurity and the safety precautions surrounding it. Although the self-driving car market has enormous growth potential, many purchasers don’t seem to be quite able to deliver the keys because of the threat of hackers as they’re tend to take control of data during various situations as well as set destinations that is likely to threaten the privacy of passengers. The idea about hackers taking control of the vehicles during various situations is more concerning. as an example, the first case of an autonomous car killing a pedestrian was reported in Arizona (USA) in 2018. Chinese researchers in 2017 revealed vulnerabilities in Tesla Model X, when researchers hacked the vehicle via Wi-Fi and cellular connections using software that was sent to the car’s application in a series of circuitous computer exploits.