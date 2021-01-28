Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The Global Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market is projected to reach USD 3.91 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive lighting applications, rising usage of the luxury passenger vehilces, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and extensive growth in electric cars are boosting the demand of Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market. Technological innovations associated with automotive lighting industry are anticipated to stimulate market demand. For instance, a technology known as ‘laser matrix’ is improving the safety of high-beam driving. The technology combines laser lights, digital light processing and micro mirrors into a lighting architecture that has both light and dark zones. The system automatically masks-out areas in front of the vehicle, such as on-coming cars, to avoid blinding drivers and pedestrians; and intensifies light into traffic signs or dangerous situations.
The need for more energy efficient lighting and high performance lighting technologies has increased the demand for certain materials considered critical in LED industry. The demand has led to an increase in raw material costs which has in turn resulted in a upsurge of price increase through the LED lighting industry.
The Automotive Adaptive Lighting market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Varroc Engineering Limited, HELLA Group, SL Corporation, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Valeo, Zizala Lichtsysteme GmbH, and OSRAM Light AG, among others.
Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Automotive Adaptive Lighting market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
-
Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
- Halogen Headlight
- Xenon Headlight
- LED Headlight
- Others
-
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
- Exterior Lighting
- Headlights
- Fog Lights
- Day Time Running Lights (DRL)
- Taillights
- Sidelights
- Centre High-Mount Stop Light (CHMSL)
- Interior Lighting
- Dashboard
- Glovebox
- Reading Lights
- Dome Lights
- Exterior Lighting
-
Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)
- Passenger Vehicles
- Light Commercial vehicles
- Trucks and Buses
- Two-wheelers
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Automotive Adaptive Lighting Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Automotive Adaptive Lighting Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
