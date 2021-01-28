Intelligent Transportation System Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Market is expected to reach USD 48.17 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The increasing number of on-road vehicles and inefficient existing transport infrastructure will encourage the need for an intelligent transportation system. Actions by the government towards establishing a more reliable infrastructure and running the transport system easily are anticipated to grow the market globally.
Also, intelligent transportation systems can render more reliable safety and security by combining intelligent communication systems in the infrastructure, thus boosting the market growth. Increased income levels have increased the demand for mobility of people and increased road congestions in major cities around the world, which has fostered the demand for advanced transportation systems. However, lack of safe and good quality public transportation, major road safety concerns, and insufficient transit capacity is the major hindrance to the intelligent transportation system.
The Intelligent Transportation System market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Thales Group, Garmin, Siemens, Tomtom International BV, Flir Systems, Inc., Q-Free, Cisco Systems, Efkon GMBH, Indra Sistemas, S.A., and Denso Corporation, among others.
Intelligent Transportation System Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background.
-
Mode of Transport Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Roadways
- Airways
- Railways
-
Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Advanced Traveler Information System
- Advanced Public Transportation System
- Advanced Traffic Management System
- ITS-Enabled Transportation Pricing System
- Commercial Vehicle Operation
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Intelligent Traffic Control
- Parking Management
- Fleet Management and Asset Monitoring
- Collision Avoidance
- Passenger Information Management
- Emergency Vehicle Notification
- Ticketing Management
- Automotive Telematics
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Intelligent Transportation System Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Intelligent Transportation System Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Intelligent Transportation System Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Intelligent Transportation System Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Intelligent Transportation System Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Intelligent Transportation System Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
