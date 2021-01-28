Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global autonomous emergency brakes market is projected to be worth USD 76.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The autonomous emergency brakes market is observing a high growth rate attributed to growing road safety concerns and growing adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems. Road traffic accidents and deaths have a significant impact on individuals, societies, and nations. They encompass considerable costs to healthcare systems consuming resources and causing huge productivity loss with substantial economic and social aftermaths. It has been found that around 1.25 million individuals around the world die annually due to road collisions and accidents. Autonomous emergency brakes have the capability to recognize a potential crash and trigger the braking system to retard the vehicle for collision avoidance, or as a minimum, reduce the impact.
The Autonomous Emergency Brakes market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.
Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Camera
- Fusion
- LiDAR
- Radar
Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Actuators
- Audible Buzzers
- Controllers
- Sensors
- Visual Indicators
Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Autonomous Vehicle
- Semi-Autonomous Vehicle
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Forward Emergency Braking
- Reverse Emergency Breaking
- Multi-Directional Emergency Breaking
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
