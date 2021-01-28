Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is projected to be worth USD 56.18 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market is observing high demand attributed to the rising deployment of unmanned aerial vehicles in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) in the military & defense sector. The number of war field casualties’ may be considerably reduced by deploying surveillance and reconnaissance robots to fetch the area layout and associated hostile elements. Unmanned aerial vehicles possess the ability to endure harsh terrain, triangulate enemy sites, sense toxic atmospheres, and accomplish numerous other missions that may be perilous to humans. After 9/11, the ISR operations active in Iraq and Afghanistan emphasized counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency, and the military had the freedom to operate drones unregulated in these nations.
The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Elbit Systems, Aerovironment, Boeing, Thales Group, 3D Robotics, BAE Systems, Airbus, Northrop Grumann Corporation, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Textron, among others.
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Small UAVs
- Strategic & Tactical UAVs
- Special Purpose UAVs
Wing Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Fixed Wing
- Rotary Wing
Operation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Remotely Piloted
- Optionally Piloted
- Fully Autonomous
Range Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Visual Line of Sight
- Extended Visual Line of Sight
- Beyond Line of Sight
Maximum Takeoff Weight (MTOW) Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- < 25 Kg
- 25 – 170 Kg
- > 170 Kg
System Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Platforms
- Payloads
- Data Links
- Ground Control Stations
- Launch & Recovery Systems
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
- Combat Support
- Search and Rescue
- Transportation
- Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)
- Surveying & Mapping
- Firefighting
- Traffic Management
- Warehousing
- Others
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Military & Defense
- Commercial
- Government & Law Enforcement
- Consumers
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
