Sustainable Packaging Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global Sustainable Packaging Market is expected to reach USD 469.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding environmental issues and strict government rules and regulations regarding the use of toxic packaging materials. Increasing research and development regarding sustainable packaging solutions leads to the technological advancement of the products, which is augmenting the industry’s demand.
The pandemic has caused a disruption in the supply chain and raw material supplies. People are facing a financial crisis for which they can curb down their food expenses, which can adversely affect the food demand industry. As food demand is inelastic, it will have a positive effect on the market in the long run. Due to the COVID-19, the sustainable packaging industry manufacturers are adopting safety regulations and strategies, which may result in the industry’s growth over the forecast period.
The Sustainable Packaging market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Amcor Limited, Mondi PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., WestRock Company, BASF SE, Tetra Laval International S.A., Ball Corporation, Sealed Air Condition, and Bemis Company, among others.
Sustainable Packaging Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Sustainable Packaging market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Plastic
- Paper & Paperboard
- Glass
- Metal
- Others
Packaging Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Reusable Packaging
- Recyclable Packaging
- Degradable Packaging
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- HealthCare
- Food & Beverage
- Personal Care
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Sustainable Packaging Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Sustainable Packaging Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Sustainable Packaging Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Sustainable Packaging Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Sustainable Packaging Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Sustainable Packaging Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Sustainable Packaging Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
