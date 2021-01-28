Global Intraoral cameras Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country for 2027

Intraoral Cameras Market, By Types (USB Camera, Fiber Optic Camera, Wireless Camera, Others), By Software Types (X-Ray Software, Button Capture Software, Others), By End Users (Hospitals, Dental Clinics And Others) – Forecast To 2023

The Intraoral Camera Market is a highly advanced medical device used in the area of medical care. It is a camera that is capable of taking X-ray of the tooth or gums. The cutting-edge design of the device makes it user-friendly and effective. Dentists use it to take images of specific areas of mouth, gums and teeth. The retrieved images assist dentists in determining the line of treatment. Intraoral cameras have emerged as a superior alternative to traditional dental mirrors – a traditional equipment. Market Research Future (MRFR’s) study reveals that the global market for intraoral cameras is set to grow to USD 2450 Mn by the year 2023 up from USD 1250 Mn in 2016. The growth is expected to be represented by a CAGR of 9.5% (2017-2023)

The market for intraoral cameras has grown swiftly over the years. Expansion of the oral care industry has also propelled the market. Intraoral cameras are increasingly used in diagnosing dental conditions such as cracked tooth and tooth decay. The instrument also finds application in dental restoration procedures. There are several advantages of intraoral cameras in dental procedures, which makes the instrument highly important in the oral care industry. Also, the need for easy and effective diagnosis is partly driving the adoption of intraoral cameras.

Global Intraoral Cameras Market: Segmental Analysis

The segmental analysis of the market has been conducted based on software, types of intraoral camera and end-users.

On the basis software, the market has been segmented into button Capture software, X-Ray software and others. Based on types of intraoral cameras, the market has been segmented into wireless, fiber optic camera, USB camera and other intraoral cameras. On the basis of end-users, the market has been segmented into dental clinics, hospitals and others.

Global Intraoral Cameras Market: Regional Analysis

The regions covered in the report include Europe, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue. The Americas is expected to remain a highly attractive market for intraoral cameras. The market is expanding relatively faster in the region owing to a robust research and development pipeline.

Moreover, high level of awareness about dental health in countries such as the U.S. and Canada is reflecting favorably on the market. A large number of Americans visit dental clinics each year. Factors such as higher dental expenditure and easy access to advanced dental care infrastructure are supporting market growth in the Americas. The rising geriatric population is also creating attractive market opportunities. The Americas is followed by Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) respectively. In terms of revenue, Europe holds the second spot. In Europe, market indicators are similar to that of the Americas. Meanwhile, APAC is undergoing a tremendous transformation in the healthcare sector, which makes the market highly dynamic. Booming medical tourism in countries such as India and China are expected to provide an impetus to the market in the region during the forecast period.

Global Intraoral Camera Market: Competition Analysis

The global intraoral cameras market is intensely competitive and is characterized by the extensive focus on product innovation and development of superior technologies. Also, other activities such collaboration and strategic mergers and acquisitions are also playing a significant role in the expansion of the market. A number of companies are introducing new products to gain a competitive edge and consolidate their market position. Some of notable players operating in the global intraoral cameras market include Sirona Dental System (Germany), Gendex (US), TPC Advanced Technology Inc. (US), Prodent (US), Danaher Corporation (U.S), Digital Doc LLC (US), Carestream Health (US), DEXIS (US) and Owandy Radiology (USA).

