Nutritional Bar Market Scope, Key Growth Drivers, Challenges

Nutritional bars are handful collection of low sugar, high protein, high level of omega-3 and less additives. Increasing population of health conscious individuals is propelling the market growth of nutritional bars. Moreover, the trend of consuming nutritional bars as snacks between the meals is gaining popularity among all age groups which is driving the market of nutritional bars.

Nutritional bars are the best substitute of proper meal for individuals who require quick energy. Nutrition bar contains most of the carbohydrates such as fructose, sucrose, dextrose and others in appropriate ratios. The commonly known nutritional bars include protein bars, meal-replacement bars, snacks bars, whole food bars, and others. Moreover, in order to enhance the taste of the bars, manufacturers add various flavors to the product including chocolates, fruits, peanut butter, savory, spices and others. The high nutritional value of the product is driving the nutritional bars market.

Increasing number of working population followed by hectic lifestyle of consumers is adding fuel to the growth of the nutritional bars market. However, there are large number of product substitutes available in the market which may have a negative impact on the market growth of nutritional bars. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 4.9% of nutritional bars market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Nutritional Bar Market are Kellogg Co. (U.S.), Atkins NUTRITIONALS, Inc. (U.S.), CLIF Bar & Company. (U.S.), General Mills Inc. (U.S.), Kashi Company (U.S.), Quaker Oats Company (U.S.), Mars Incorporated (U.S.)

