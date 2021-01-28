Edible Insects Market Analysis 2018 | Global Leading Players, Industry Updates

Market Analysis

Global Edible Insects Market are edible rich source of proteins, vitamins, and amino acids and safe for human consumption. Human insect-eating is common and even popular in some cultures in Latin America, Oceania, Africa, Asia, Australia, and others with over 1,000 species of insects being eaten. The edible insects market is expected to generate a CAGR growth of ~ 5.3 % during the forecast period.

The growing acceptance and availability of nutritional facts about insects, coupled with their lower cost per gram of protein nutrition is the prime driver of the market. Apart from being a rich source of protein, edible insects also provide fibers, minerals, vitamins, and fatty acids. The growing availability of insect nutrition data is represented by FAO estimates of 1900 edible insect species and approximate 2 billion insect consumers worldwide. Insect consumption has also been suggested as a solution to environmental degradation caused by livestock production especially the production of methane and ammonia. Insects have also been proposed as a means to reduce the consumption of fertilizers. The inclusion of insects in foods such as snacks, protein and energy bars and others such innovations will boost the market. The growing packaging industry has provided an impetus to the market in form of roasted and dried varieties of edible insect products. The potential applications in animal feeds is expected to generate fastest growth in the market.

Some of the key players profiled in the Global Edible Insects Market are Nutribug Ltd. (U.K), Haocheng Mealworms Inc. (China), Thailand Unique (Thiland), Chapul Inc. (U.S.), Nordic Insect Economy Ltd. (Finland), Bugsolutely Ltd. (Thiland), Eap Group, Sarl (France) and others.

