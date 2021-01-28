3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Market Development,Size,Type ,Application,Important Companies With Growth Drivers By 2027Mirtec, ViTrox Corporation Berhad, Saki Corporation

3D AOI is a new type of testing technology emerging from the emerging world, but it has developed rapidly. Many manufacturers have introduced AOI testing equipment. 3D AOI enables precise inspection and measurement of the height dimension of devices on the PCB and provides clear side-view images of ICs and various devices. When it is automatically detected, the machine automatically scans the PCB through the camera, collects images, and compares the solder joints tested with the qualified parameters in the database. After image processing, the defects on the PCB are checked, and the defects are displayed/marked through the display or automatic signs. At present, in developed countries, the 3D AOI industry is generally at a more advanced level. The global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment is dominated by few players located in South Korea, China Taiwan, US and Japan. The largest manufacturer is Koh Young Technology, with a share over 25% in 2019, the other major players are Mirtec, ViTrox Corporation Berhad, Saki Corporation, Cyberoptics Corporation, Omron Corporation and Viscom, etc. China’s 3D AOI industry has developed into a national wide status with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently. China has become a large international consumption country of 3D AOI, but the production technology is relatively laggard to produce some low-end product. Although the new production lines are increasing, and the high-end product is still relying on import.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Market The global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market size is projected to reach US$ 1225.2 million by 2026, from US$ 257.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 23.3% during 2021-2026.

Global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Scope and Segment 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Koh Young Technology, Mirtec, ViTrox Corporation Berhad, Saki Corporation, Cyberoptics Corporation, Omron Corporation, Viscom, Test Research, Parmi Corp, VI Technology (Mycronic), GÖPEL electronic GmbH, Machine Vision Products (MVP), Mek Marantz Electronics, Pemtron Corp., Nordson YESTECH, JUTZE Intelligence Technology

3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Breakdown Data by Type

Inline 3D AOI, Offline 3D AOI, Currently, In-line 3D AOI systems are dominating the market, due to the superior performance and the market demand. The inline3D AOI segment was estimated to account for the major market share of about 64.23% in 2019.

3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Breakdown Data by Application

PCB Industry, Panel Display Industry, Other Industries (Semiconductors, Solar Cells, Medical, etc.), Demand from the printed circuit board accounts for the largest market share, being over 80% in 2019. Regional and Country-level Analysis The 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, South Korea and China Taiwan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Market Share Analysis

