Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027Radio Frequency Systems, Rosenberger, Infinite Electronics (RadioWaves)

Point-to-point microwave antennas are used for the transportation of transparent links, which act as a pillar for the Ethernet segment. The main advantages of point-to-point microwave antennas are high speed, high availability over a large connection distance, and efficient use for carrying voice and data traffic in a number of bandwidth-intensive applications. Point-to-point microwave antennas are seen to be the potential replacements for fibre optics and leased lines due to their efficient working. The industry is relatively concentrated. Of the major players of Point-to-point Microwave Antenna, CommScope Holding maintained its first place in the ranking in 2018. CommScope accounted for 13.61% of the Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna revenue market share in 2018. Other players like Radio Frequency Systems, Rosenberger accounted for 7.55%, 4.63%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market The global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market size is projected to reach US$ 6040.7 million by 2026, from US$ 2905.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Scope and Segment Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, CommScope Holding, Radio Frequency Systems, Rosenberger, Infinite Electronics (RadioWaves), mWAVE Industries, Shenglu, Wireless Excellence, Trango, LEAX Arkivator Telecom, Tongyu Communication, Comba Telecom, Beijing Mstemc, Mobi-antenna, Kavveri Telecom Products, Xi’an Putian Telecommunications

Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Breakdown Data by Type

Parabolic Antenna, Flat Panel Antenna

Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Breakdown Data by Application

Telecom Carriers, Governments, Corporate Organizations, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Point-to-point Microwave Antenna market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Parabolic Antenna

1.2.3 Flat Panel Antenna 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Telecom Carriers

1.3.3 Governments

1.3.4 Corporate Organizations

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Production 2.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 CommScope Holding

12.1.1 CommScope Holding Corporation Information

12.1.2 CommScope Holding Overview

12.1.3 CommScope Holding Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 CommScope Holding Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.1.5 CommScope Holding Related Developments 12.2 Radio Frequency Systems

12.2.1 Radio Frequency Systems Corporation Information

12.2.2 Radio Frequency Systems Overview

12.2.3 Radio Frequency Systems Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Radio Frequency Systems Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.2.5 Radio Frequency Systems Related Developments 12.3 Rosenberger

12.3.1 Rosenberger Corporation Information

12.3.2 Rosenberger Overview

12.3.3 Rosenberger Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Rosenberger Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.3.5 Rosenberger Related Developments 12.4 Infinite Electronics (RadioWaves)

12.4.1 Infinite Electronics (RadioWaves) Corporation Information

12.4.2 Infinite Electronics (RadioWaves) Overview

12.4.3 Infinite Electronics (RadioWaves) Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Infinite Electronics (RadioWaves) Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.4.5 Infinite Electronics (RadioWaves) Related Developments 12.5 mWAVE Industries

12.5.1 mWAVE Industries Corporation Information

12.5.2 mWAVE Industries Overview

12.5.3 mWAVE Industries Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 mWAVE Industries Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.5.5 mWAVE Industries Related Developments 12.6 Shenglu

12.6.1 Shenglu Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shenglu Overview

12.6.3 Shenglu Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shenglu Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.6.5 Shenglu Related Developments 12.7 Wireless Excellence

12.7.1 Wireless Excellence Corporation Information

12.7.2 Wireless Excellence Overview

12.7.3 Wireless Excellence Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Wireless Excellence Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.7.5 Wireless Excellence Related Developments 12.8 Trango

12.8.1 Trango Corporation Information

12.8.2 Trango Overview

12.8.3 Trango Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Trango Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.8.5 Trango Related Developments 12.9 LEAX Arkivator Telecom

12.9.1 LEAX Arkivator Telecom Corporation Information

12.9.2 LEAX Arkivator Telecom Overview

12.9.3 LEAX Arkivator Telecom Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 LEAX Arkivator Telecom Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.9.5 LEAX Arkivator Telecom Related Developments 12.10 Tongyu Communication

12.10.1 Tongyu Communication Corporation Information

12.10.2 Tongyu Communication Overview

12.10.3 Tongyu Communication Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Tongyu Communication Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.10.5 Tongyu Communication Related Developments 12.11 Comba Telecom

12.11.1 Comba Telecom Corporation Information

12.11.2 Comba Telecom Overview

12.11.3 Comba Telecom Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Comba Telecom Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.11.5 Comba Telecom Related Developments 12.12 Beijing Mstemc

12.12.1 Beijing Mstemc Corporation Information

12.12.2 Beijing Mstemc Overview

12.12.3 Beijing Mstemc Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Beijing Mstemc Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.12.5 Beijing Mstemc Related Developments 12.13 Mobi-antenna

12.13.1 Mobi-antenna Corporation Information

12.13.2 Mobi-antenna Overview

12.13.3 Mobi-antenna Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Mobi-antenna Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.13.5 Mobi-antenna Related Developments 12.14 Kavveri Telecom Products

12.14.1 Kavveri Telecom Products Corporation Information

12.14.2 Kavveri Telecom Products Overview

12.14.3 Kavveri Telecom Products Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Kavveri Telecom Products Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.14.5 Kavveri Telecom Products Related Developments 12.15 Xi’an Putian Telecommunications

12.15.1 Xi’an Putian Telecommunications Corporation Information

12.15.2 Xi’an Putian Telecommunications Overview

12.15.3 Xi’an Putian Telecommunications Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Xi’an Putian Telecommunications Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Product Description

12.15.5 Xi’an Putian Telecommunications Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Production Mode & Process 13.4 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Sales Channels

13.4.2 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Distributors 13.5 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Industry Trends 14.2 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Drivers 14.3 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Challenges 14.4 Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Point-to-point Microwave Antenna Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

