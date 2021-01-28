DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 KCC, Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe), Heraeus Electronics

DBC (Direct Bonded Copper) substrates are composed of a ceramic insulator, Al2O3 or AlN onto which pure copper metal is attached by a high temperature eutectic melting process and thus tightly and firmly joined to the ceramic. Rogers and KCC, the industry’s leading producers, accounted for 49.41% and 22.26% of revenues in 2019, respectively. By region, consumption in Europe was the highest in 2019, at 28 percent.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market The global DBC Ceramic Substrate market size is projected to reach US$ 406.7 million by 2026, from US$ 197.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.6% during 2021-2026.

Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Scope and Segment DBC Ceramic Substrate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global DBC Ceramic Substrate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Rogers, KCC, Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe), Heraeus Electronics, Tong Hsing, Remtec, Stellar Industries Corp, Nanjing Zhongjiang, Zibo Linzi Yinhe, NGK Electronics Devices, IXYS Corporation

DBC Ceramic Substrate Breakdown Data by Type

AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate, Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate

DBC Ceramic Substrate Breakdown Data by Application

IGBT Power Device, Automotive, Home Appliances and CPV, Aerospace and Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The DBC Ceramic Substrate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the DBC Ceramic Substrate market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan (China). It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 AlN DBC Ceramic Substrate

1.2.3 Al2O3 DBC Ceramic Substrate 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 IGBT Power Device

1.3.3 Automotive

1.3.4 Home Appliances and CPV

1.3.5 Aerospace and Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Production 2.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Production by Region

2.3.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 Taiwan (China) 3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales in 2020 4.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top DBC Ceramic Substrate Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Price by Type

5.3.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Price by Application

6.3.1 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa DBC Ceramic Substrate Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Rogers

12.1.1 Rogers Corporation Information

12.1.2 Rogers Overview

12.1.3 Rogers DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Rogers DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.1.5 Rogers Related Developments 12.2 KCC

12.2.1 KCC Corporation Information

12.2.2 KCC Overview

12.2.3 KCC DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 KCC DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.2.5 KCC Related Developments 12.3 Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe)

12.3.1 Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe) Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe) Overview

12.3.3 Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe) DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe) DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.3.5 Ferrotec (Shanghai Shenhe) Related Developments 12.4 Heraeus Electronics

12.4.1 Heraeus Electronics Corporation Information

12.4.2 Heraeus Electronics Overview

12.4.3 Heraeus Electronics DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Heraeus Electronics DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.4.5 Heraeus Electronics Related Developments 12.5 Tong Hsing

12.5.1 Tong Hsing Corporation Information

12.5.2 Tong Hsing Overview

12.5.3 Tong Hsing DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Tong Hsing DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.5.5 Tong Hsing Related Developments 12.6 Remtec

12.6.1 Remtec Corporation Information

12.6.2 Remtec Overview

12.6.3 Remtec DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Remtec DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.6.5 Remtec Related Developments 12.7 Stellar Industries Corp

12.7.1 Stellar Industries Corp Corporation Information

12.7.2 Stellar Industries Corp Overview

12.7.3 Stellar Industries Corp DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Stellar Industries Corp DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.7.5 Stellar Industries Corp Related Developments 12.8 Nanjing Zhongjiang

12.8.1 Nanjing Zhongjiang Corporation Information

12.8.2 Nanjing Zhongjiang Overview

12.8.3 Nanjing Zhongjiang DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Nanjing Zhongjiang DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.8.5 Nanjing Zhongjiang Related Developments 12.9 Zibo Linzi Yinhe

12.9.1 Zibo Linzi Yinhe Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zibo Linzi Yinhe Overview

12.9.3 Zibo Linzi Yinhe DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Zibo Linzi Yinhe DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.9.5 Zibo Linzi Yinhe Related Developments 12.10 NGK Electronics Devices

12.10.1 NGK Electronics Devices Corporation Information

12.10.2 NGK Electronics Devices Overview

12.10.3 NGK Electronics Devices DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 NGK Electronics Devices DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.10.5 NGK Electronics Devices Related Developments 12.11 IXYS Corporation

12.11.1 IXYS Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 IXYS Corporation Overview

12.11.3 IXYS Corporation DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 IXYS Corporation DBC Ceramic Substrate Product Description

12.11.5 IXYS Corporation Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 DBC Ceramic Substrate Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 DBC Ceramic Substrate Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 DBC Ceramic Substrate Production Mode & Process 13.4 DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 DBC Ceramic Substrate Sales Channels

13.4.2 DBC Ceramic Substrate Distributors 13.5 DBC Ceramic Substrate Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 DBC Ceramic Substrate Industry Trends 14.2 DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Drivers 14.3 DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Challenges 14.4 DBC Ceramic Substrate Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global DBC Ceramic Substrate Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

