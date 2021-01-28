IC Substrate Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027Shinko, Kyocera, Eastern

IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Additionally, the IC substrate can protect the circuit, special line, it is designed for heat dissipation and acts standardized module of IC components. It is one of the most key materials of the IC packaging, and the share of IC substrate for IC packaging is as high as 35-55% Japan, Korea and Taiwan are dominating the global IC-Substrate market and have strong voices in high end market. China is also an important producer, but most of the products are low end products. Currently there are four Taiwanese producers have manufacturing bases in China mainland, mainly located in Suzhou, Kunshan and Shanghai; and there also four local producers located in Shenzhen, Chongqin, Zhuhai and Wuxi.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global IC Substrate Market The global IC Substrate market size is projected to reach US$ 8935.7 million by 2026, from US$ 7875.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 1.8% during 2021-2026.



Global IC Substrate Scope and Segment IC Substrate market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global IC Substrate market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Ibiden, Shinko, Kyocera, Eastern, TTM Technologies, Unimicron, Kinsus, Nanya, ASE, Semco, LG Innotek, Simmtech, Daeduck, KCC (Korea Circuit Company), Zhen Ding Technology, AT&S, Shennan Circuit, ACCESS, Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

IC Substrate Breakdown Data by Type

WB BGA Substrate, WB CSP Substrate, FC BGA Substrate, FC CSP Substrate, Other Types

IC Substrate Breakdown Data by Application

PC (Tablet, Laptop), Smart Phone, Wearable Devices (smart watch), Other Applications Regional and Country-level Analysis The IC Substrate market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the IC Substrate market report are Japan, United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China and Southeast Asia. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and IC Substrate Market Share Analysis

