PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Cooler Master, DeepCool, Thermaltake

The liquid cooling systems in a computer are a lot like the internal combustion engines found in most vehicles. A water-block is first set up on the CPU and through this the cooling water runs through the CPU before making its way to a radiator. Often, the radiator itself needs cooling of its own and is kept cool by a fan or a Peltier cooler. Liquid cooling is fairly complex method and is rarely used in computers despite its efficiency. The real danger that comes with liquid cooling is that in case of a coolant leak, the water can seep through to all the critical parts of the computer and can irreversibly damage your CPU. Corsair was the greatest manufacturer in the PC liquid cooling system industry ,with the reveune market share of 33%. Corsair, Cooler Master, and DeepCool are top 3 companies that had a combined a market share close to 70% of the global total . China had the largest market share which account for 53.29%, and would witness a stable growth in following years.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market The global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System market size is projected to reach US$ 256.7 million by 2026, from US$ 176.9 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2026.

:

Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Scope and Segment PC Water / Liquid Cooling System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Corsair, Cooler Master, DeepCool, Thermaltake, EKWB Liquid Cooling, Shenzhen Fluence, NZXT, Koolance, XSPC

PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Breakdown Data by Type

Triple Radiator Liquid Cooling System, Dual Radiator Liquid Cooling System, Single Radiator Liquid Cooling System, Dual Radiator Liquid Cooling System represents the largest share of the worldwide PC Water / Liquid Cooling System market, with a market share of 40%.

PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Breakdown Data by Application

Online Sales, Offline Store Sales, The Offline Store Sales holds an important share in terms of applications, accounted for the market share close to 75%. Regional and Country-level Analysis The PC Water / Liquid Cooling System market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the PC Water / Liquid Cooling System market report are North America, Europe, China and South Korea. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Share Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Triple Radiator Liquid Cooling System

1.2.3 Dual Radiator Liquid Cooling System

1.2.4 Single Radiator Liquid Cooling System 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Online Sales

1.3.3 Offline Store Sales 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Production 2.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Production by Region

2.3.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 South Korea 3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales in 2020 4.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Price by Type

5.3.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Price by Application

6.3.1 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Corsair

12.1.1 Corsair Corporation Information

12.1.2 Corsair Overview

12.1.3 Corsair PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Corsair PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Description

12.1.5 Corsair Related Developments 12.2 Cooler Master

12.2.1 Cooler Master Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cooler Master Overview

12.2.3 Cooler Master PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cooler Master PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Description

12.2.5 Cooler Master Related Developments 12.3 DeepCool

12.3.1 DeepCool Corporation Information

12.3.2 DeepCool Overview

12.3.3 DeepCool PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 DeepCool PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Description

12.3.5 DeepCool Related Developments 12.4 Thermaltake

12.4.1 Thermaltake Corporation Information

12.4.2 Thermaltake Overview

12.4.3 Thermaltake PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Thermaltake PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Description

12.4.5 Thermaltake Related Developments 12.5 EKWB Liquid Cooling

12.5.1 EKWB Liquid Cooling Corporation Information

12.5.2 EKWB Liquid Cooling Overview

12.5.3 EKWB Liquid Cooling PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 EKWB Liquid Cooling PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Description

12.5.5 EKWB Liquid Cooling Related Developments 12.6 Shenzhen Fluence

12.6.1 Shenzhen Fluence Corporation Information

12.6.2 Shenzhen Fluence Overview

12.6.3 Shenzhen Fluence PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Shenzhen Fluence PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Description

12.6.5 Shenzhen Fluence Related Developments 12.7 NZXT

12.7.1 NZXT Corporation Information

12.7.2 NZXT Overview

12.7.3 NZXT PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 NZXT PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Description

12.7.5 NZXT Related Developments 12.8 Koolance

12.8.1 Koolance Corporation Information

12.8.2 Koolance Overview

12.8.3 Koolance PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Koolance PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Description

12.8.5 Koolance Related Developments 12.9 XSPC

12.9.1 XSPC Corporation Information

12.9.2 XSPC Overview

12.9.3 XSPC PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 XSPC PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Product Description

12.9.5 XSPC Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Production Mode & Process 13.4 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Sales Channels

13.4.2 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Distributors 13.5 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Industry Trends 14.2 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Drivers 14.3 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Challenges 14.4 PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global PC Water / Liquid Cooling System Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

