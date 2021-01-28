Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Growth Strategy,Statstics,Facts And Figure By 2027|Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Schott

Chemically-strengthened Glass is glass that has been treated with a chemical process after it was manufactured to render it stronger. The chemical process is called an ion-exchange reaction. During this process, glass is submerged in a bath of potassium salt or potassium nitrate at 300 degrees Celsius. The bath isn’t hot enough to melt the glass, but the relatively high temperature allows the potassium nitrate to react with the surface of the glass, causing ions to be exchanged and compacted, thereby strengthening the glass. Sapphire is a single crystal of alumina with a unique lattice structure, wear resistance and wind erosion resistance, and its hardness is second only to diamond. It has excellent light transmittance, special conductivity and electrical insulation, and is an ideal substrate material for LEDs and SOS. In recent years, sapphire has officially entered the consumer electronics market, and consumer electronics has opened up new market space for the sapphire industry. Corning was the global largest manufacturer in the Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass industry, accounted for maximal market share about 70% in the global market. The industry is led by the Asia Pacific area, accounting for about 99.36% of global consumption of Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass in 2018. The consumption of Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass is expected to show a trend of steady growth.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market The global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass market size is projected to reach US$ 2027.1 million by 2026, from US$ 1667.1 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2627954/global-chemically-strengthened-and-sapphire-glass-market

:

Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Scope and Segment Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Corning, Asahi Glass, Nippon Electric Glass, Schott, NSG, Monocrystal, Rubicon Technology, Kyocera Group, Namiki

Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Breakdown Data by Type

Chemically-strengthened Glass, Sapphire, Chemically-strengthened Glass is the larger segment between the two types, with a market share close to 95%.

Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Breakdown Data by Application

Smartphones & Tablets, Smart Wearable Devices, Aerospace, Others, Smartphones & Tablets remains the largest application field, with a market share close to 92% Regional and Country-level Analysis The Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan(China), Southeast Asia and South America. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/6e32f70e5cdb40b1b8acf16dca515ac0,0,1,global-chemically-strengthened-and-sapphire-glass-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Chemically-strengthened Glass

1.2.3 Sapphire 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Smartphones & Tablets

1.3.3 Smart Wearable Devices

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Others 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Production 2.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 Taiwan(China) 2.10 Southeast Asia 2.11 South America 3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Corning

12.1.1 Corning Corporation Information

12.1.2 Corning Overview

12.1.3 Corning Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Corning Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Description

12.1.5 Corning Related Developments 12.2 Asahi Glass

12.2.1 Asahi Glass Corporation Information

12.2.2 Asahi Glass Overview

12.2.3 Asahi Glass Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Asahi Glass Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Description

12.2.5 Asahi Glass Related Developments 12.3 Nippon Electric Glass

12.3.1 Nippon Electric Glass Corporation Information

12.3.2 Nippon Electric Glass Overview

12.3.3 Nippon Electric Glass Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Nippon Electric Glass Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Description

12.3.5 Nippon Electric Glass Related Developments 12.4 Schott

12.4.1 Schott Corporation Information

12.4.2 Schott Overview

12.4.3 Schott Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Schott Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Description

12.4.5 Schott Related Developments 12.5 NSG

12.5.1 NSG Corporation Information

12.5.2 NSG Overview

12.5.3 NSG Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 NSG Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Description

12.5.5 NSG Related Developments 12.6 Monocrystal

12.6.1 Monocrystal Corporation Information

12.6.2 Monocrystal Overview

12.6.3 Monocrystal Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Monocrystal Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Description

12.6.5 Monocrystal Related Developments 12.7 Rubicon Technology

12.7.1 Rubicon Technology Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rubicon Technology Overview

12.7.3 Rubicon Technology Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rubicon Technology Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Description

12.7.5 Rubicon Technology Related Developments 12.8 Kyocera Group

12.8.1 Kyocera Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kyocera Group Overview

12.8.3 Kyocera Group Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kyocera Group Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Description

12.8.5 Kyocera Group Related Developments 12.9 Namiki

12.9.1 Namiki Corporation Information

12.9.2 Namiki Overview

12.9.3 Namiki Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Namiki Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Product Description

12.9.5 Namiki Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Production Mode & Process 13.4 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Sales Channels

13.4.2 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Distributors 13.5 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Industry Trends 14.2 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Drivers 14.3 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Challenges 14.4 Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Chemically-strengthened and Sapphire Glass Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/