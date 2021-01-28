Rigid-flex PCB Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Unimicron, Young Poong Group, Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Rigid flex circuits are a hybrid structure of rigid and flexible PCBs. Rigid and flexible circuits are integrated into a unitary interconnection structure to gain special advantages. The structures can vary widely in terms of materials and layout but in general, the most common materials are polyimide for the flexible circuit portions and FR4 or polyimide laminates for the rigid portions In the global Rigid-flex PCB market, Nippon Mektron proudly ranks top in market share, product line, successful applications, industrial coverage, service network, and transfer capability. China holds the major share in the Rigid-flex PCB market, with a share close to 50%, and the trend is expected to remain the same during the forecast period.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Rigid-flex PCB Market The global Rigid-flex PCB market size is projected to reach US$ 2858.1 million by 2026, from US$ 1879.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Global Rigid-flex PCB Scope and Segment Rigid-flex PCB market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rigid-flex PCB market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Nippon Mektron, Unimicron, Young Poong Group, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Nanya PCB, Compeq, Ibiden, TTM, Shennan Circuits, CMK Corporation, Kingboard, AT&S, Redboard, Wuzhu Group, NCAB Group

Rigid-flex PCB Breakdown Data by Type

Single Layer, Double Layer, Multi-Layer, Double Layer is projected to be the largest segment of the Rigid-flex PCB market during the forecast period.

Rigid-flex PCB Breakdown Data by Application

Military and Aerospace, Medical, Consumer Devices, Others, Consumer Devices remained the largest application field, followed by Military and Aerospace and Medical. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Rigid-flex PCB market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Rigid-flex PCB market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, Taiwan(China), South Korea, Southeast Asia and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Rigid-flex PCB Market Share Analysis

About Us

QY Research is a leading global market research and consulting company. Established in 2007 QY Research focuses on management consulting, database and seminar services, IPO consulting, industry chain research and custom research to help our clients in providing non-linear revenue model and make them successful. We are globally recognized for our expansive portfolio of services, good corporate citizenship and our strong commitment to sustainability. Today, we are serving more than 4000 clients across five continents. Let�s allow us to work closely with you and build a bold and a better future.

