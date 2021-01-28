Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Size, Growth Factor,Analysis And Forecast By 2027Rogers Corp, Kyocera, MARUWA

The silicon nitride ceramic substrate is manufactured by a method of formulating a silicon nitride ceramic and optimizing a sintering process. The silicon nitride ceramic substrate has the characteristics of high strength, high thermal conductivity and high reliability, and can be fabricated on the surface by a wet etching process, and a substrate for high reliability electronic substrate module packaging is obtained after surface plating. Manufacturers of silicon nitride ceramic substrates include Toshiba Materials, Rogers Corp, Kyocera and MARUWA, with this four companies in the industry accounting for 80 percent of the total market in 2018. By region, Japan has more than 60 percent of the market for silicon nitride ceramic substrates, followed by North America and Europe.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market The global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates market size is projected to reach US$ 149.2 million by 2026, from US$ 106.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates Scope and Segment Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Toshiba Materials, Rogers Corp, Kyocera, MARUWA, Coors Tek, Denka, Tomley Hi-tech

Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates Breakdown Data by Type

High Thermal Conductivity Substrate, Regular Substrate, Others, High thermal substrates accounted for more than 68 percent of the global market share of silicon nitride ceramic substrates in 2018, compared with about 29 percent for regular substrates.

Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates Breakdown Data by Application

Power Module, Heat Sinks, LED, Wireless Module, Others, The power module accounts for 61.82% of the global silicon ceramic substrates consumption market, followed by hear sinks and wireless module with 14.20% and 12.96% respectively in 2018. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates market report are US, Europe, Japan and China. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Silicon Nitride Ceramic Substrates Market Share Analysis

