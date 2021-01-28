Microarray Biochips Market Growth And Market Share By 2027Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories

Microarray or biochip is a lab-oriented microscope slide that is usually made of glass, silicon chip, or nylon membrane. It is a 2D array (sometimes 3D) whose surface is provided with thousands of minute pores in defined positions. The microarray is a recently developed technology and was discovered only two decades ago. It is mostly used in cancer research and in the pharmacological treatment of other diseases like oral lesions. It enables researchers to investigate and analyze the expression of thousands of genes in a single reaction and address various issues. Illumina and Thermo Fisher Scientific are the two largest companies in the industry, accounting for more than 74 percent of 2018 revenue combined. In terms of production value, the United States occupies the absolute position, with production value accounting for more than 86%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Microarray Biochips Market The global Microarray Biochips market size is projected to reach US$ 1830.7 million by 2026, from US$ 1001.4 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Microarray Biochips Scope and Segment Microarray Biochips market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Microarray Biochips market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, PerkinElmer, BioChain, Sengenics, Applied Microarrays, US Biomax

Microarray Biochips Breakdown Data by Type

DNA Microarray, Protein Microarray, Other, According to type, the production value share of DNA microarrays was the highest in 2018, reaching 80.01 percent.

Microarray Biochips Breakdown Data by Application

Drug Discovery, Research, Diagnostics, Others, In terms of use, diagnostics accounted for the highest share of consumption in 2018, accounting for 38.16 percent, followed by drug discovery and research, accounting for 26.69 percent and 24.37 percent, respectively. Regional and Country-level Analysis The Microarray Biochips market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Microarray Biochips market report are North America and Southeast Asia.. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Microarray Biochips Market Share Analysis

