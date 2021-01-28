Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Market: Main players, Size, Segmentation SWOT analysis 2020 to 2025

“The Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Lymphedema refers to a type of chronic swelling, or edema, which may occur in the arms, legs, neck, trunk or other body parts and causes severe and debilitating symptoms, including decreased mobility, skin breakdown, pain, increased risk of serious infection and marked psychosocial impairment, resulting in significant negative implications for a patients health and quality of life. The disease occurs when the lymphatic vessels are unable to adequately drain protein-rich lymph fluid from the arms, legs or other regions of the body. Any condition or procedure that damages the lymph nodes or lymphatic vessels, such as surgery or treatment for breast and other cancers, obesity, infection, scar tissue formation, trauma or chronic venous insufficiency can cause lymphedema. The disease may also be caused by congenital malformation of the lymphatic system. Lymphedema is progressive in nature, worsens over time, and has no known cure. ,

In the last several years, global market of pneumatic compression devices for lymphedema developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 5.75%. In 2019, global revenue of pneumatic compression devices for lymphedema is nearly 316 M USD; the actual production is about 801 K units.

Key Competitors of the Global Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Market are:

Devon Medical Products

Tactile Medical

ArjoHuntleigh (Getinge AB)

LymphaPress®

DJO Global

XIAMEN SENYANG CO., LTD

Medline Industries

Bio Compression Systems

Bösl Medizintechnik

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Pneumatic Compression Pump

Pneumatic Compression Garments

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Home Use

Hospital

Regional Pneumatic Compression Devices for Lymphedema Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

