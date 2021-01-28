Plastic Recycling Market Drivers And Restraints For Each Segment

“Overview Of Plastic Recycling Industry 2020-2025:
This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.
The Plastic Recycling Market analysis summary by Reports Insights is a thorough study of the current trends leading to this vertical trend in various regions. Research summarizes important details related to market share, market size, applications, statistics and sales. In addition, this study emphasizes thorough competition analysis on market prospects, especially growth strategies that market experts claim.
Recycled plastics are the plastics that made from post-consumer or post-industrial plastics instead of the virgin resin. The process of recycling used plastic from consumable products is an efficient means to reprocess the material into useful products. Many different products make great sources of recyclable material, including: soda bottles, plastic packaging, sheets and pellets. Recycled plastic is used to make many different types of products. The type of product that is made out of recycled plastic depends on the type of plastic resin. There are several different types of plastic resin used to make different products, such as PET, PP, HDPE and LDPE.
Recycled plastics can be used in various fields, like Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction, Textile Fiber / Clothing, Landscaping / Street Furniture, etc. Textile fiber / clothing is the largest application of recycled plastics with market share of 30.81% in 2019, since nearly 80% of RPET is used to produce fiber.
The market of recycled plastic is highly fragmented with a tail of manufacturers. As the largest production area of recycled plastics, there are more than 3000 companies supply recycled plastics. The market concentration in developed areas is higher comparatively. Leading suppliers in the worldwide are Clear Path Recycling, Clean Tech Incorporated, Mohawk Industries Incorporated, CarbonLite Industries, Envision Plastics Industries, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated, Greentech and Veolia Polymers, which takes a combined share of less than 5% in 2019.
The global Plastic Recycling market was 25600 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 41200 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% between 2020 and 2025.
The report offers detailed coverage of Plastic Recycling industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Plastic Recycling by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
Plastic Recycling Market competition by top manufacturers as follow:
Clear Path Recycling
Clean Tech Incorporated
Mohawk Industries Incorporated
CarbonLite Industries
Envision Plastics Industries
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated
Evergreen Plastics
PolyQuest
Phoenix Technologies
Verdeco Recycling
Custom Polymers
KW plastics
Extrupet
Greentech
Veolia Polymers
Hahn Plastics
PLASgran
APR2 Plast
Luxus
Viridor
Centriforce
Visy
Kyoei Industry
Wellpine Plastic Industical
Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial
Intco
Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech
Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech
By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-
PET
PP
HDPE
LDPE
Others
By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-
Packaging & Consumer Goods
Construction
Textile Fiber / Clothing
Landscaping/Street Furniture
Other Uses
The global Plastic Recycling market has been segmented on the basis of technology, product type, application, distribution channel, end-user, and industry vertical, along with the geography, delivering valuable insights.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Rest of Asia Pacific
Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
To get this report at a profitable rate.: https://reportsinsights.com/discount/238579
