Potato Starch Market: Challenges, Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

Potato starch is starch extracted from potatoes. The cells of the root tubers of the potato plant contain starch grains (leucoplasts). To extract the starch, the potatoes are crushed; the starch grains are released from the destroyed cells. The starch is then washed out and dried to powder. Potato starch products are essential in the food, paper, adhesives and building and textile industries.

The major manufacturers mainly concentrate in Europe, North America, Japan and China. In 2018, Europe production share took 73.5%, North American Potato Starch production share was about 6.9%, and Japan production share also took 6.4%. China took about 10.7%.

Europe is mature and the largest market of potato starch production, growth in the future may be mainly in Poland and other eastern European countries. But we believe that China and India will become the strongest growth of this market in the world in the future because of the fertile resources and huge demand, when they breach the technical bulwark and develop the market chain.

Potato Starch is an important crop extraction material which can be used for food industry, paper industry, chemical industry, textile industry and other industry. The largest end usem food industry, for Potato Starch, is about 56% of consumption in 2018. The use of Potato Starch in Paper Industry was another important application, and accounted for about 20% of Potato Starch consumption in 2018.

Key Competitors of the Global Potato Starch Market are:

Avebe (NL)

Emsland Group (DE)

Roquette (FR)

KMC (DK)

Südstärke (DE)

Aloja Starkelsen (LV)

Pepees (PL)

Penford (Ingredion) (US)

Vimal (UA)

Novidon Starch (NL)

Lyckeby (SE)

PPZ Niechlow (PL)

Western Polymer Corporation (US)

Agrana (AT)

AKV Langholt (DK)

WPPZ (PL)

Manitoba Starch Products (CA)

Nailun Group (CN)

Beidahuang Potato Group (CN)

Weston (CN)

Lantian Starch (CN)

Guyuan Yaxue Starch (CN)

Qilianxue Starch (CN)

Yunnan Starch (CN)

Huaou Starch (CN)

Qingji Potato (CN)

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Other Grade

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Chemical Industry

Texitile Industry

Other Industry

Regional Potato Starch Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

