Nursing Bras Market – Business Opportunities, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook up to 2025

A nursing bra is a specialized brassiere that provides additional support to women who are pregnant or lactating and permits comfortable breastfeeding without the need to remove the bra. This is accomplished by specially designed bra cups that include flaps which can be opened with one hand to expose the nipple. The flap is usually held closed with a simple clasp or hook.

The Nursing Bras industry concentration is not high; there are so many players in the world, and high-end products mainly from U.S. and Western European.

Global giant players mainly distributed in U.S. and E.U. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Bravado and Destination Maternity (Motherhood) have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to Europe, Triumph has become as a global leader. In Germany, Anita leads the technology development. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

Many companies have several plants, usually locate in the place close to aimed consumption region.

The key consumption markets locate at developed and large new born population countries. China takes the market share of 25%, followed by Europe with 20.7%.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

In the Nursing Bras market, there still has a distinct feature that the online sales rate of this industry is relatively high caused by the fact that the consumers are scattered and more and more used to shopping online.

Key Competitors of the Global Nursing Bras Market are:

Bravado

Destination Maternity (Motherhood)

Triumph

La Leche League

Anita

Medela

Cake Maternity

Leading Lady

Cantaloop

Rosemadame

Senshukai

INUjIRUSHI

Wacoal (Elomi)

Sweet Mommy

Mamaway

O.C.T. Mami

Happy House

Hubo

Embry

Aimer

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Underwire Nursing Bras

Wireless Nursing Bras

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Pregnant Women

Lactating Women

Highlights following key factors:

:- Business description – A detailed description of the company’s operations and business divisions.

:- Corporate strategy – Analyst’s summarization of the company’s business strategy.

:- SWOT Analysis – A detailed analysis of the company’s strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

:- Company history – Progression of key events associated with the company.

:- Major products and services – A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

:- Key competitors – A list of key competitors to the company.

:- Important locations and subsidiaries – A list and contact details of key locations and subsidiaries of the company.

:- Detailed financial ratios for the past five years – The latest financial ratios derived from the annual financial statements published by the company with 5 years history.

