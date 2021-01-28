Water Quality Monitoring Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Water quality monitoring market will be worth USD 5.38 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding water contaminations, coupled with the increasing prevalence of waterborne diseases. The government of the developing economies is investing heavily in water management systems to overcome freshwater scarcity. Moreover, the government of several countries established strict regulations regarding wastewater treatment in industries and also introduced several policies to improve the quality of water. For example, the Safe Drinking Act and Clean Water Act were established by the U.S. government to save the water sources from further contamination.
Technological advancements of the water quality monitoring equipment are expected to create growth opportunities over the forecast period. The ongoing trend of increasing adoption of smart water networks (SWN) is anticipated to drive the product demand as it can control the water management systems through GPS, GIS, or sensor networks. Additionally, the IoT based system for water quality monitoring will also generate growth opportunities for the market in the future.
The Water Quality Monitoring market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Horiba, Ltd., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Xylem Inc., Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Geotech Environmental Equipment, Inc., Optiqua Technologies PTE Ltd., and Libelium, among others.
Water Quality Monitoring Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Water Quality Monitoring market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
-
Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Ph Meters
- Conductivity sensor
- TOC Analyzer
- Dissolved Oxygen Analyzers
- Turbidity Meter
- Others
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Industrial
- Laboratory
- Commercial Space
- Government Building
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Water Quality Monitoring Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Water Quality Monitoring Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Water Quality Monitoring Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Water Quality Monitoring Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Water Quality Monitoring Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Water Quality Monitoring Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Water Quality Monitoring Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Water Quality Monitoring Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Water Quality Monitoring Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
