Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Anti-Fingerprint Coatings Market is forecasted to be worth USD 1,297.8 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market for anti-fingerprint coatings is witnessing an increased demand from consumer goods, automotive, building and construction, and solar panels, among others.
Growth in the healthcare sector and a rise in investment in medical instruments and equipment will drive the demand for anti-fingerprint coatings. This type of Coating enhances the readability of display screens under difficult angles and bright-lit settings. The market is witnessing high demand due to the need to enhance visibility and aesthetic appeal. The application of consumer goods such as tablets, smartphones, and wearable, have become crucial in the current age. To avoid fingerprints on the surface of the touch screen, anti-fingerprint coatings are applied.
The Anti Fingerprint Coatings market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
AGC Inc., Cytonix, LLC, Essilor International S.A., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Izovac Ltd., Harves Co., Ltd., NAGASE & Co., Ltd., Leader Optronics Technology Co. Ltd., Nanoslic Protective Ceramic Coatings, and PPG Industries, Inc., among others.
Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Anti Fingerprint Coatings market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
-
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Hydrophobic Coating
- Oleophobic Coating
-
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Vacuum Deposition
- Sol Gel
- Others
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Consumer Goods
- Smartphones
- Laptops and Tablets
- Television
- Wearables
- Others
- Building & Construction
- Architectural Glass
- Ceramic Sanitary ware
- Automotive
- Solar Panels
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Anti Fingerprint Coatings Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
