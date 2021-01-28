Construction Sustainable Materials Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global construction sustainable materials market is projected to be worth USD 574.93 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The construction sustainable materials market observes high demand attributed to the increasing demand for reduced energy consumption in buildings. Insulation of roof, walls, attic, and foundations a vital requirement for energy-efficient residential buildings. Also, glass being an inefficient insulator, the deployment of energy-efficient glasses in see-through windows, envelopes, and skylights substantially lessens loss or heat gain, causing a reduction in heat transfer and vapor condensation. For instance, energy-efficient glass is found to decrease the overall energy consumption in buildings by about 8.0% to 10.0% and thereby offer savings on operational costs. Construction sustainable materials contribute significantly to energy efficiency leading to reduced emissions.
The Construction Sustainable Materials market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Bauder Limited, RedBuilt LLC, DuPont, Lafarge, Alumasc Group PLC, CertainTeed Corporation, PPG Industries, BASF SE, Forbo International SA, and BinderHolz GmbH, among others.
Construction Sustainable Materials Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Construction Sustainable Materials market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
-
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Structural
- Interior
- Exterior
- Others
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Insulation
- Roofing
- Framing
- Interior Finishing
- Exterior Siding
- Others
-
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Residential
- Commercial
- Industrial
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
