Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global non-metal 3D printing market is projected to be worth USD 5,055.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The non-metal 3D printing market is observing an accelerated growth rate attributed to its increasing demand from the automotive industry. 3D printing offers the benefit of substituting cost-prohibitive and longer lead-time in CNC manufacturing, enabling decreased production costs, particularly in the production process involving intricate parts and components. Also, in-house 3D prototyping assists in regulating Intellectual Property (IP) violations or data leaks as everything is manufactured on-site.
The industry for non-metal 3D printing is witnessing a surge in demand as there is an increased application in consumer products. The reduction in errors and overall time and development cost, ease in manufacturing, and the ability to build very intricate tailored designs are driving the market growth.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Stratasys Ltd., CRP Group, 3D Systems Corporation, Royal DSM NV, Oxford Performance Materials, EOS GmbH, Arkema SA, Envisiontec GmbH, Evonik Industries AG, and SABIC, among others.
Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Overview:
-
Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Plastic
- Ceramic
- Others
-
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Liquid
- Powder
- Filament
-
Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Aerospace
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Non-Metal 3D Printing Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Non-Metal 3D Printing Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
