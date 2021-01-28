Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market will be worth USD 472.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the lack of freshwater resources in different parts of the world. The growing global population is suffering from the scarcity of water, especially the people from Africa and the Middle East, which has increased the adoption of the water and wastewater treatment facilities in the region. The rapid urbanization, infrastructural and technological developments of the existing sewage treatment facilities have augmented the demand for water and wastewater treatment facilities over the forecast period. Increasing demand for affordable fresh packaged drinking water and water purifiers is most likely to propel the demand for water treatment facilities. Increasing research and development regarding the incorporation of advanced technologies such as Artificial intelligence and nanotechnology to treat water and wastewater will surely drive the growth of the industry.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Acciona, Veolia, Ecolab Inc., SUEZ S.A., Kurita Water Industries, Xylem Inc., DuPont, Orenco systems, Hydro International, and Aquatech International LLC, among others.
Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Overview:
-
Product & Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Equipment (Filtration, Disinfection, Biological, Demineralization, Sludge Treatment)
- Chemicals (Coagulants & Flocculants, Biocide & Disinfectant, Anti-foaming Agents, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, pH & Adjuster & Softener)
- Service
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Industrial
- Municipal
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Water and Wastewater Treatment Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Water and Wastewater Treatment Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
