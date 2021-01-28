Activated Carbon Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global Activated Carbon market is forecasted to be worth USD 14.07 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The market is being driven by its wide application in the medical or pharmaceutical sectors. The activated carbon is used as an adsorbent to reduce the pollutants produced during the manufacture of drugs.
Stringent regulations regarding the removal of mercury from the natural gas production units, power plant emissions and other anthropogenic sources are expected to propel the demand for activated carbon during the forecast period. Activated carbon is also used for water treatment in drinking water and industrial sectors, which will fuel the market growth.
The Activated Carbon market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Cabot Corporation, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Osaka Gas Co., Ltd., Calgon Carbon Corporation, Kureha Corporation, Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH, Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Prominent Systems Inc., Boyce Carbon, and Donau Carbon GmbH, among others.
Activated Carbon Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Activated Carbon market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
-
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Polymer Coated Activated Carbon
- Powdered Activated Carbon
- Bead Activated Carbon
- Granular Activated Carbon
- Extruded Or Pelletized Activated Carbon
- Other Activated Carbon
-
Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Wood/Coal
- Coconut Shell
- Others
-
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Food & Beverage Processing
- Automotive
- Water Treatment
- Pharmaceutical & Medical
- Air Purification
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
