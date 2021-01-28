Liquid Hydrogen Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Liquid Hydrogen Market is forecasted to be worth USD 50.39 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Over the forecasted timeframe, the global market for liquid hydrogen is forecasted to grow substantially owing to the growing demand for less oil and diesel dependency in terms of fuel. The rising government concern regarding environmental pollution and initiatives to reduce the emission level is also anticipated to drive the market growth during the forecasted timeline. Furthermore, the increasing application of liquid hydrogen to run trains is expected to further fuel the market growth in the near future. For, instance Germany has introduced the world’s first train driven by hydrogen, revealing the beginning of an initiative to counter the role of polluting diesel trains with more expensive yet environmentally friendly technologies. The hydrogen trains are configured with fuel cells that generate electricity via a hydrogen and oxygen solution, the only pollution leaving water and steam. Excess energy is deposited on the train in lithium-ion batteries.
However, liquid hydrogen is highly inflammable and relatively low in density, which is expected to impede market growth during the forecast timeframe.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
The Messer Group GmbH, Showa Denko K. K., Ballard Power Systems Inc., Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Iwatani Corporation, Linde PLC, FuelCell Energy, Inc., Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co., Ltd., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, and Plug Power Inc. among others.
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Electrolysis
- Steam Reforming
- Coal Gasification
- Others
Distribution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Pipelines
- Cryogenic liquid tankers
End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Automotive
- Chemical
- Aerospace
- Electronics
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Liquid Hydrogen Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Liquid Hydrogen Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Liquid Hydrogen Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Liquid Hydrogen Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Liquid Hydrogen Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Liquid Hydrogen Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Liquid Hydrogen Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Liquid Hydrogen Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Liquid Hydrogen Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
