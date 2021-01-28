Fiberglass Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global fiberglass market is likely to reach USD 15.79 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for insulated building roofs and walls. The low heat distribution gradient and non-conductive nature of fiberglass, which make it suitable for utilization in the construction of insulated roofs and walls, has driven the fiberglass market. Extensive usage of fiberglass composites across various industries, such as chemical & petrochemical, oil & gas, pulp & paper, offshore drilling, mining & mineral, waste & wastewater, metal processing, and food processing industries, is contributing to the fiberglass market. A key factor driving the market is that fiberglass composites are highly customizable and they offer several advantages over traditional materials.
The Fiberglass market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/413
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
TAISHAN FIBERGLASS INC. (CTG), Owens Corning, Nippon Electric Glass Co., LTD., Binani 3B-The Fibreglass Company, China Jushi Co., Ltd., Taiwan Glass Ind Corp., PFG Fiber Glass (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., Johns Manville Corp., Knauf Insulation, and AGY Holding Corp.
Fiberglass Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Fiberglass market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Check Our [email protected]https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/413
-
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Roving
- Glass Wool
- Chopped Strands
- Yarn
- Others
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Composites
- Insulation
-
End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Wind Energy
- Automobiles
- Aerospace
- Building & Construction
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected [email protected] https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiberglass-market
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Fiberglass Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Fiberglass Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Fiberglass Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Fiberglass Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Fiberglass Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Fiberglass Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Fiberglass Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Fiberglass Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Fiberglass Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Click to access the Complete Fiberglass Market Report Table of Content: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/fiberglass-market
Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Explore our related report from different Publications:
Activated Carbon Market Development Strategy
Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Market Future Growth
Neurostimulation Devices Market Research Methodology
Signal Intelligence (SIGINT) Market Drivers
Sodium Dichromate Market Manufacturers
Industrial Microbiology Market Revenue
Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Size
Medical Lighting Technologies Market Share
Smart Irrigation Controllers Market Trends
Plant-Based Food & Beverage Alternatives Market Analysis
Nano Drones Market Business Opportunities
Fermented Food and Ingredients Market Key Players
Forensic Technology Market Competitive Landscape
Autonomous Delivery Vehicles Market Segments
Solid Waste Management Market Overview
Digital Biomarkers Market Statistics
Contact Us:
Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: [email protected]