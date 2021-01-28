Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global Industrial maintenance coatings market is estimated to reach value of USD 5.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in the demand for eco-friendly coatings is driving the market. Rising demand for durable and efficient coatings, with better mechanical properties, along with the need for reduction in regular maintenance, is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.
However, difficulty in achieving thin films of powder coatings is limiting the market for industrial maintenance coatings. Additionally, in water-based coatings, the need for more drying time of the coatings is expected to hamper the demand for the market during the forecast period. Changing environmental regulations for achieving longer sustainability and performance at a low cost are driving the market. The ease in application of the coatings, implementation of stringent environmental regulations, and increased durability of the coatings, is projected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period. Enhanced efficiency results in cost savings.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Jotun A/S, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., Tikkurila OYJ, RPM International Inc., Hempel A/S, and Axalta Coating Systems, LLC
Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Overview:
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Water-based
- Solvent-based
- Powder
- 100% Solids
- Others (UV- and EB-cured Technology)
Resin Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Polyurethane
- Epoxy
- Acrylic
- Alkyd
- Others
End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Energy & Power
- Transportation
- Metal Processing
- Construction
- Chemical
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Industrial Maintenance Coatings Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
