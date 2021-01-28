Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global magnesia chrome bricks market is projected to be valued at USD 2,742.9 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing demand for magnesia chrome bricks from the iron & steel industry is a major factor driving the market. In the iron & steel industry, refractory materials such as magnesia chrome bricks indispensably constitute the lining of backup zones of furnaces and working interfaces used in iron and steel production and transportation of liquid steel, hot metal, and slag. About 70.0% of the global production of refractory materials is consumed in the steel industry. The worldwide crude steel production was 1,869.9 metric tons in 2019, a growth of 3.4% over that in the previous year. Growing steel production is likely to boost the market for magnesia chrome bricks during the forecast period.
In the cement industry, magnesia chrome bricks are used to protect the steel kiln shell from heat, which exceeds the maximum operating temperature suggested for carbon steel. In the absence of refractory materials, the generated heat would destroy the kiln shell and, in turn, hamper the production. Magnesia chrome bricks also act as an abrasion-resistant material and minimize the dissipation of heat through a kiln. Rise in the worldwide production of cement is likely to drive the market in the next few years. For instance, in India, the production of cement stood at 329 million metric tons in FY20 and it is estimated to exceed 380 metric tons by FY22.
The Magnesia Chrome Bricks market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Calderys, Resco Products, RHI Magnesita NV, KT Refractories, Mayerton, Vesuvius, Chosun Refractories Co. Ltd., HarbisonWalker International Inc., Magnezit Group Ltd., and Lanexis
Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Magnesia Chrome Bricks market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Common Magnesite Chrome Brick
- Direct Bonded Magnesia Chrome Brick
- Fused Rebonded Magnesite Chrome Brick
- Chemically Bonded Magnesium Brick
- Fused Cast Magnesite Chrome Brick
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Iron & Steel
- Non-ferrous Metals
- Power Generation
- Glass
- Cement
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Magnesia Chrome Bricks Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Magnesia Chrome Bricks Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
