Waterproofing Systems Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global waterproofing systems market is expected to reach a value of USD 82.29 Billion by 2027, according to current analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the market can be attributed to increasing utilization of waterproofing systems to increase the life and durability of structures. Adoption of waterproofing systems has been increasing significantly to safeguard buildings in flood-prone areas. The increasing need to prevent mold and mildew from getting into walls and floorspaces of buildings and structures is driving demand for deployment of waterproofing systems across commercial sectors. Moreover, deployment of waterproofing systems reduces building maintenance costs and helps to maintain property value.
Adoption and application of liquid waterproofing membranes has been increasing in commercial and residential sectors as this form is easy to apply, and the waterproofing properties of membranes extend over time, without effectiveness decreasing. Moreover, the high elasticity of liquid waterproofing membrane prevents cracks caused by thermal expansion on terraces, which has been resulting in the areas of application increasing significantly in the recent past.
The Waterproofing Systems market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
BASF SE, Fosroc, SIKA AG, Soprema Inc., GCP Applied Technologies, Mapei S.p.A., Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, Tremco, Pidilite Industries, and Bostik.
Waterproofing Systems Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Waterproofing Systems market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Application Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)
- Roofing & walls
- Waste & water management
- Building Structures
- Roadways
- Others
End-use Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
- Commercial
- Residential
- Industrial infrastructure development
Type Segment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027)
- Waterproofing chemicals
- Waterproofing membranes
- Integral systems
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
