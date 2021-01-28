Nanowire Battery Market Trends, Share, Size, Industry Growth, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global nanowire battery market is expected to reach a market size of USD 352.9 million at a relatively rapid CAGR in 2027, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This projected high revenue growth rate can be attributed to increasing investment by major automotive manufacturers in research and development activities for production of more cost-effective and advanced nanowire batteries. The increasing need to enhance the working capacity of cell phones and laptops on a single charge has also resulted in rising adoption of nanowire batteries for application in the equipment and devices produced in the consumer electronics industry. Technological advancement of smart wearables, smartphones, and smart homes are also increasing the need for batteries with high energy density. The high energy density of nanowire batteries has also boosted adoption of nanowire batteries for the production of smartphones and smart wearables.
Increasing research and development activities by the University of California Irvine has resulted in the production of a nanowire battery that has high charge storage efficiency. The nanowires in this type of battery are thinner and are more prone to break down during recharging. Gold nanowire is relatively stronger and does not break down easily. New inventions and advancements of existing nanowire batteries and technology is projected to continue to drive growth of the nanowire battery market.
The Nanowire Battery market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Amprius, Sila Nanotechnologies Inc., OneD Material, Inc., Nexeon Ltd., NEI Corporation, XG Sciences, LG Chem, Panasonic, Samsung SDI Co., and Enevate Corporation.
Nanowire Battery Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Nanowire Battery market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
- Energy Storage
- Consumer Electronics
- Aviation
- Automotive
- Medical Devices
- Power Generation
- Others
Raw Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020–2027)
- Germanium
- Silicon
- Transition Metal oxides (manganese oxide, lead oxides anodes, heterostructure TMOs)
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Nanowire Battery Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Nanowire Battery Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Nanowire Battery Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Nanowire Battery Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Nanowire Battery Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Nanowire Battery Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Nanowire Battery Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Nanowire Battery Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Nanowire Battery Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
Click to access the Complete Nanowire Battery Market Report Table of Content: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nanowire-battery-market
