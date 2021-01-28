Super Absorbent Polymers Market Research Report Including SWOT Analysis, PESTEL Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Global Industry Outlook and Key Players Analysis By 2027

The global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of the baby diapers and the growing government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in the agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water.
The growing geriatric population, coupled with the rising birth rate, is expected to boost the demand for adult and baby diapers, which will increase the usage of the super absorbent polymers. The growing number of urinary incontinence cases among the geriatric population is expected to drive the product demand of the market. The increasing focus of the manufacturers on new product innovation with cost-benefits and more water retention capabilities is projected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing investments in the R & D to develop bio-based SAP will boost growth opportunities in the future.
The Super Absorbent Polymers market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players.
Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:
Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.
Super Absorbent Polymers Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Super Absorbent Polymers market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
-
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate
- Sodium Polyacrylate
- Polysaccharides
- Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer
- Others
-
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Agriculture
- Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers)
- Industrial
- Medical (Wound Dressing)
- Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Super Absorbent Polymers Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Super Absorbent Polymers Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Super Absorbent Polymers Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Super Absorbent Polymers Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
