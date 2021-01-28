Pulse Oximeter Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The Global Pulse Oximeter Marketis expected to reach USD 3,534.4 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Rising consciousness regarding severity and growing incidences of neonatal conditions along with awareness about patient monitoring among people is anticipated to boost the pulse oximeter sales in the forecast period. The increasing frequency of hypertension, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), diabetes, sleep apnea, and cardiac arrhythmia, among other diseases, contribute to the growth prospects of pulse oximeter market.
North America accounts for largest market share in the pulse oximeter market in 2019, majorly owing to growing occurrence of target diseases and technological advancements in oximeters among other favorable scenarios.
Key market companies studied and profiled for this research include GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare, Medtronic, CAS Medical Systems, Masimo, Nonin Medical, Smiths Medical, Welch Allyn, Spacelabs Healthcare and Meditech Equipment among other companies.
Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Hand-held
Fingertip
Tabletop
Wrist-worn
Other
Sensor Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Reusable
Disposable
End User Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)
Hospitals
Healthcare & Diagnostic Centers
Home Care
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Pulse Oximeter Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Pulse Oximeter Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Pulse Oximeter Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Pulse Oximeter Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Pulse Oximeter Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Pulse Oximeter Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Pulse Oximeter Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Pulse Oximeter Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Pulse Oximeter Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
About Emergen Research
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
