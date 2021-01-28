Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation Market is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to technologies used in the field of genetics, including microarray and sanger-seq, are among the significant factors fueling the NGS sample preparation market growth. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.
The emergence of an integrated platform based in the USA has accounted for North America’s highest revenue share. Asia-Pacific is projected to expand fastest as domestics in China are growing, along with molecular diagnostics. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market.
The Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others.
Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
NGS Library Preparation Kit
Semi-Automated Library Preparation
Automated Library Preparation
Colonial Amplification
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Oncology
Clinical Investigation
Reproductive Health
HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring
Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development
Agrigenomics & Forensics
Consumer Genomics
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Academic Research
Clinical Research
Hospitals & Clinics
Pharma & Biotech Entities
Others
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
