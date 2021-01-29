3D Bioprinting Market Share, Size, Industry Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

The global 3D Bioprinting Market is expected to reach USD 2,687.8 million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the technological developments of the 3D bioprinters and growing funding of the private and public organizations to encourage bioprinting research. Increasing investments in research and development of regenerative medicines and stem cell research is augmenting the demand for the industry.
North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 48.1% in 2019, owing to the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure and uninterrupted initiatives of the government to enhance the healthcare industry.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for organ transplants, cosmetic surgeries, and lack of organ donors. Besides, the increasing investments of the government in the research and development of the vaccine due to the growing cases of COVID-19 is expected to fuel the demand for the 3D bioprinting in the region.
The 3D Bioprinting market analysis report is mainly focused on leading market players. Our analysts have provided information on financial statements of these players, product benchmarking, and their key business development strategies.
Key participants include Allevi Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., CELLINK, Aspect Biosystems Ltd., Cyfuse Biomedical K.K., EnvisionTEC GmbH, TeVido BioDevices, Poietis, Digilab, Inc., and Nano3D Biosciences, Inc, among others.
3D Bioprinting Market Overview:
The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the 3D Bioprinting market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.
Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Laser-based
Inkjet-based
Syringe-based
Magnetic Levitation
Others
Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Hydrogels
Living Cells
Extracellular Matrices
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Clinical Application ( Blood Vessels, Skin)
Research Application (Regenerative Medicine, 3D Cell Culture, Drug research)
In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
1.1. 3D Bioprinting Market Definition
1.2. Research Scope
1.3. Methodology
1.4. Research Sources
1.4.1. Primary
1.4.2. Secondary
1.4.3. Paid Sources
1.5. 3D Bioprinting Market Estimation Technique
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. 3D Bioprinting Market Summary Snapshot, 2021-2028
Chapter 3. 3D Bioprinting Market Key Insights
Chapter 4. 3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
4.1. 3D Bioprinting Market Segmentation Analysis
4.2. 3D Bioprinting Industrial Outlook
4.2.1. Market indicators analysis
4.2.2. 3D Bioprinting Market drivers analysis
4.2.3. 3D Bioprinting Market restraints analysis
4.3. Technological Insights
4.4. Regulatory Framework
4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis
4.7. Price trend Analysis
4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis
