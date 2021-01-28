Hydraulic Press Market Size Estimates, Demand and Business Senario Outlook by 2025

“The Hydraulic Press Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Hydraulic press is a device using a hydraulic cylinder to generate a compressive force. It uses the hydraulic equivalent of a mechanical lever. These presses are ideal for assembly, straightening, fabrication, quality control, maintenance, product testing, bending, punching and shearing. Press frames are constructed of heavy-duty arc steel and can be easily modified to accommodate a wide range of pressing needs.

For industry structure analysis, the hydraulic press industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 27.35% of the revenue market.

Asia-Pacific occupied 38.96% of the revenue market in 2015. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively have around 36.84% and 15.04% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of revenue. Geographically, Asia-Pacific was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 43.26% of the global consumption volume in 2015. Europe shared 20.95% of global total.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of hydraulic press producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the Hydraulic Press price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

The global Hydraulic Press market was 1430 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 1980 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% between 2020 and 2025.

Schuler

SMS Meer

Siempelkamp

Osterwalder

Lasco

Dorst

Gasbarre

Beckwood

Enerpac

French

Neff Press

Greenerd

Betenbender

Dake

Hefei Metalforming

Tianduan Press

Nantong Metalforming Equipment

Haiyuan Machiney

Xuduan Group

Huzhou Machine Tool

World Group

Yangli Group

Sanki Seiko

Amino

Kojma

Yoshizuka Seiki

Osaka Jack

JAM

Asai

DEES

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

C-Frame Hydraulic Press

H-Frame Hydraulic Press

4-Post Hydraulic Press

Bulldozer Hydraulic Press

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Automotive Industry

Ceramic and Abrasives Industry

Electrical Industry

Food Compaction Industry

Government/Military Industry

Others

Regional Hydraulic Press Market (Regional Output, Demand & Forecast by Countries):-

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

