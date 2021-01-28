Cold Box Resin Casting Market | Mostly Affected Region, Country

“ Cold Box Resin Casting Market Overview 2020 – 2025

This has brought along several changes in This report also covers the impact of COVID-19 on the global market.

The rising technology in Cold Box Resin Casting Market is also depicted in this research report. Factors that are boosting the growth of the market, and giving a positive push to thrive in the global market is explained in detail.

Cold-box process, which is a top achievement of foundry industry in terms of mass production of foundry cores, is another example of stimulating the technical progress by the requirements of environmental protection.

In 2018, the global Cold Box Resin Casting market is led by USA, capturing about 36.77% of global Cold Box Resin Casting consumption. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 28.01% global consumption share.

At present, the major manufacturers of Cold Box Resin Casting are ASK Chemicals, HA-International, Vesuvius Group, Suzhou Xingye, REFCOTEC, F.lli Mazzon, United Erie, Furtenback, Jinan Shengquan, Asahi Yukizai, Mancuso Chemicals and IVP. SK Chemicals and HA-International are the world leader, holding 24.76% and 13.39% consumption market share in 2018.

According to our research and analysis, manufacturers from US and EU are the major leaders in the international market of Cold Box Resin Casting. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese Cold Box Resin Casting production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases. Suzhou Xingye and Jinan Shengquan are the leading players in China market.

The global Cold Box Resin Casting market was 870 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 1060 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2020 and 2025.

The report offers detailed coverage of Cold Box Resin Casting industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Cold Box Resin Casting by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Competitors of the Global Cold Box Resin Casting Market are:

ASK Chemicals

HA-International

Vesuvius Group

Suzhou Xingye

REFCOTEC

F.lli Mazzon

United Erie

Furtenback

Jinan Shengquan

Asahi Yukizai

Mancuso Chemicals

IVP

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Phenolic Urethane Cold Box Binder (PUCB)

Phenollc Ester Cold Box (PECB) Binder

Others

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Aluminum Casting

Iron/ Steel Casting

Others

Historical data available in the report elaborates on the development of the Cold Box Resin Casting on national, regional and international levels. Cold Box Resin Casting Market Research Report presents a detailed analysis based on the thorough research of the overall market, particularly on questions that border on the market size, growth scenario, potential opportunities, operation landscape, trend analysis, and competitive analysis.

This study report on global Cold Box Resin Casting market throws light on the crucial trends and dynamics impacting the development of the market, including the restraints, drivers, and opportunities.

The fundamental purpose of Cold Box Resin Casting Market report is to provide a correct and strategic analysis of the Cold Box Resin Casting industry. The report scrutinizes each segment and sub-segments presents before you a 360-degree view of the said market.

Market Senario:

The report further highlights the development trends in the global Cold Box Resin Casting market. Factors that are driving the market growth and fueling its segments are also analyzed in the report. The report also highlights on its applications, types, deployments, components, developments of this market.

“

