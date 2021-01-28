Consumer Floriculture Market Research Analysis, Quantification And Characterization

“The Consumer Floriculture Market report provides a detailed analysis of the dynamic of the market with extensive focus on secondary research. The report sheds light on the current situation of the market size, share, demand, development patterns, and forecast in the coming years.

Floriculture is a branch of horticulture addressing flower and ornamental plant cultivation and propagation of flowering plants for gardens, greenhouses, nurseries and landscapes comprising the floral industry. Floriculture crops include bedding plants, houseplants, flowering gardens and potted plants, cut cultivated greens, and cut flowers.

As for consumption, Europe is also the largest consumer of consumer floriculture, with 53.24% consumption share. North America and China are also key consumers. In addition, on the consumption side of the business, the rise of online consumer floriculture sales is definitely one of these trends.

In export market, the Netherlands is still a major junction in global cut flower trade, but the four cut flower exporters close to the equatorColombia, Kenya, Ecuador and Ethiopiaare gathering speed. The Netherlands plays a key role in the global cut flowers trading as it has more than 40% export share. When refers to the import side, Europe, USA and Japan are the major importers.

The global Consumer Floriculture market was 48100 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 52700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2020 and 2025.

The report highlights the key players and manufacturers and the latest strategies including new product launches, partnerships, joint ventures, technology, segmentation in terms of region and industry competition, profit and loss ration, and investment ideas. A precise evaluation of effective manufacturing techniques, advertisement techniques, market share size, growth rate, size, revenue, sales and value chain analysis.

Dümmen Orange

Syngenta Flowers

Finlays

Beekenkamp

Karuturi

Oserian

Selecta One

Washington Bulb

Arcangeli Giovanni & Figlio

Carzan Flowers

Rosebud

Kariki

Multiflora

Karen Roses

Harvest Flower

Queens Group

Ball Horticultural

Cut Flowers

Bedding Plants

Potted Plants

Other

Personal Use

Gift

Conference & Activities

Other

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) And More.

