Brass Rods Market Report 2021 | Latest Insights Published

Brass Rods are used to production the force components. Such as pins, rivets, washers, nuts, pipe, pressure gauge, screen, radiator parts. According to the material, it can be divided into two kinds: one kind is common Brass Rods, which are comprised of copper and zinc; the other kind is special Brass Rods, which is comprised of copper, zinc, Sn and other metal. Mechanical properties and wear resistance of Brass Rods is good, therefore it has been widely used to manufacture precision instruments, ship parts, automobile parts, appliances parts, and instruments parts.

As for the global residential Brass Rods industry, the industry concentration rate is highly dispersed. The top 5 manufacturers have 30.61% sales revenue market share in 2018. The Wieland which has 7.62% sales market share in 2018, is the leader in the Brass Rods industry. The manufacturers following Wieland are Daechang and KME, which respectively has 6.51% and 6.46% sales market share globally.

Although sales of Brass Rods products bring a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just have money but without technical advantage, raw materials advantage and downstream support, do not enter into the Brass Rods field hastily.

The global Brass Rods market was 14200 million US$ in 2020 and is expected to 18100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2020 and 2025.

The Top key vendors in Brass Rods Market include are:-

Wieland

Daechang

Ningbo Jintian

Tongling Nonferrous Metals

KME

Hailiang Group

CHALCO

ALMAG SPA

Mueller Industries

Ningbo Jinglong

GUODONG

Sanchuan

By The Product Type, The Market is Primarily Split Into:-

Ordinary Brass Rods

Special Brass Rods

By The End Users/Application, This Report Covers The Following Segments:-

Machines

Automotive

Electric

Other

Region wise performance of the Brass Rods industry

This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia India and Other regions (Middle East & Africa, Central & South America).

